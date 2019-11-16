Five in a Row, Again
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Roadrunners began their three-game swing through California over the next six days in style, earning their fifth win a row and fourth straight over Stockton Friday.
Following a few key first period saves from Eric Comrie, who was starting his second straight game for Tucson as a part of his conditioning loan, Hudson Fasching began the night's scoring with his first tally of the season.
An early second period goal from Stockton brought the game back to even but only for 57 seconds. It was then when Kelly Klima struck for his second goal in two games, which was then followed by Andy Miele's third in two games to give Tucson a lead that they would not look back from.
In the third Fasching completed a two-on-one with Michael Bunting and Lane Pederson became the first Roadrunners to double-digit goals this season to cap the night's scoring at 5-2.
Comrie, who has now seven days remaining on his assignment from the Coyotes, picked up the win by stopping 21 of 23.
THEY SAID IT
"It was a great game. It was one of our better games this year. We played a full 60 minutes and we got the result we wanted."
It's hard to argue with Tyler Steenbergen's thoughts post-game on a solid, all-around impressive win.
DON'T OVERLOOK IT
For a team that has had as much success as they have had on the man advantage this season, all five of Tucson's goals Friday night came during five-on-five play. They had five opportunities on the power play but the fact that they not only were able to produce at even strength but also limit a Stockton power play that was operating at over 30% entering the game off the board, shows the legitimacy of this team in many areas.
