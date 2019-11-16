Marlies Open Back-To-Back against Texas

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies kick off a five-game home stand today with the first half of a back-to-back against the Texas Stars.

The Marlies haven't played at Coca-Cola Coliseum since October 20th when they picked up their fourth straight home win in a shootout victory over the Cleveland Monsters. The blue and white will be looking to extend their home winning streak to five straight today when they host the last place Texas Stars for the first time since the 2016 Calder Cup Championship series.

The Stars have had a rough start to the season with only three wins in 15 games played and one win in their past 10. The Marlies have split their past 10 contests (5-2-2-1) and will be looking to start a new streak as they kick off a five-game home stand today.

The Marlies are led by Pontus Aberg, who has recorded 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) through 13 games this season. Rasmus Sandin has points (1-3-4) in three consecutive games.

Today the Marlies kick off their Graduate Bobblehead Giveaway series with Morgan Rielly. The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive the limited-edition bobblehead.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Toronto Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

8-2-2-1 Overall Record 3-10-0-2

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 0-8-0-1

47 Goals For 33

37 Goals Against 56

22.9% Power Play Percentage 14.5%

76.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 82%

P. Aberg (8) Leading Goal Scorer J. Robertson (4)

P. Aberg (13) Leading Points Scorer J. Robertson (7)

B. McClure (7)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader L. Bow (2)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.