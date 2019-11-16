Texas Stars Fall 8-4 to Toronto Marlies

TORONTO, Ontario - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, lost an 8-4 game to the Toronto Marlies on Saturday evening in the first of two weekend matchups with the Marlies. Toronto winger Kenny Agostino earned his second career hat trick in the contest and helped power a six goal second period by the Marlies.

In the first regular season matchup since 2015, the Marlies hit the ground running at the Coca Cola Coliseum. The team capitalized on their first power play chance of the game, scoring less than five minutes into the night. It was the first of three in the game for Agostino on a deflection at the top of the crease and opened the scoring. Three minutes later, at the end of the Marlies second power play, Pierre Engvall capitalized on a chance to make it 2-0.

Texas got a chance on of their own the power play, just a few seconds after it expired Emil Djuse fired a shot towards the front of the net and Michael Mersch cleaned up the rebound to cut the deficit to one. Toronto had no shortage of shots on net in the period, forcing Landon Bow to make 20 saves in the opening frame.

At the start of the second period, Mersch capped off a great shift in front of the net and redirected his second goal of the game past goaltender Joseph Woll. The goal came less than three minutes into the period to tie the game for Texas at 2-2.

However, Toronto would go on to record six goals in the middle frame, scoring five within an eight minute span. Less than thirty seconds after the Stars tied the game, Nicholas Baptiste scored on a 2-on-1 from the right circle and added another less than two minutes later from the opposite circle on a shorthanded rush. Agostino would go on to score two more goals in the frame at 6:37 and 10:17 to seal the hat trick. Tanner MacMaster put the finishing touches on the stretch, netting his third of the season at 10:18. Jake Oettinger would come in for relief and stop 6 of 7 shots, surrendering a final goal to Engvall. Bow's night ended with 21 saves on 28 shots and Oettinger stopped a total of 16 shots in 31 minutes of work.

Texas scored quickly in the third period, netting a goal at the 4:58 mark. Ben Gleason spun a shot from the right corner that went off a skate and in. Less than a minute later Joel L'Esperance scored on a deflection. The extra goals wouldn't change the result, dealing Texas its 10th consecutive defeat.

Toronto converted on 1 of 5 power play chances while Texas failed to cash in on its two opportunities. Bow was saddled with the loss while Joseph Woll earned the win, stopping 25 of 29 shots.

The Stars face off against the Marlies again on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Kenny Agostino (TOR) Nicholas Baptiste (TOR) Pierre Engvall (TOR)

