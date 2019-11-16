Heat Rally in Third for Dramatic 3-2 Win
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Ryan Lomberg found a streaking Justin Kirkland on the far post with just 17 ticks remaining to break a third period tie for a dramatic 3-2 win over San Jose Saturday night at Stockton Arena. The goal capped a third period rally that saw Stockton turn a 2-1 deficit into a divisional win, the Heat scoring twice in the game's final 11 minutes to steal two points. Stockton had the early upper hand, Ryan Lomberg lighting the lamp just 1:03 into the action, but San Jose responded with two scores before the first intermission. After a scoreless second, the game went into the third with the Heat needing to score, and the home team tied it with 11 minutes left as Luke Philp found twine on the man-advantage and set the stage for Kirkland's game-winner. The Heat are now 2-0 on the year against San Jose and will hit the road for an extended trip prior to returning to Stockton Arena on December 4.
GOALIES
W: Artyom Zagidulin (31 shots, 29 saves)
L: Andrew Shortridge (36 shots, 33 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Justin Kirkland (1g), Second - Luke Philp (1g), Third - Ryan Lomberg (1g,1a)
Shots On Goal: STK - 36, SJ - 31
Power Plays: STK - 1-3, SJ - 0-3
- Ryan Lomberg's goal 1:03 into the first period was the fastest to start the game for Stockton this season, besting Matthew Phillips at 2:59 into the first on Oct. 19. The Heat are now 5-0 on the year when Lomberg scores.
- All three of Luke Philp's goals this season have come in the third period.
- Justin Kirkland scored the game-winning goal with just 17 seconds remaining in the game, the second one-goal win over San Jose this season.
- Stockton is now 6-0-0-2 on the year when scoring first.
- The Heat are 2-3-1-0 on the season when trailing after two periods.
UP NEXT
Stockton will hit the road for the next two weeks before returning home to face off against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, December 4. Stockton will travel to Bakersfield, San Diego, Ontario and Colorado over the road trip.
