Berdin Leads Moose Past Rampage in Overtime

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







Jordan Nolan of the San Antonio Rampage with the puck against the Manitoba Moose

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Manitoba Moose) Jordan Nolan of the San Antonio Rampage with the puck against the Manitoba Moose(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Manitoba Moose)

WINNIPEG, MB - Mikhail Berdin made 45 saves and Seth Griffith netted a power play goal in overtime to guide the Manitoba Moose (8-8-0) to a 2-1 overtime victory over the San Antonio Rampage (6-4-5) on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

Nathan Walker scored the lone Rampage goal and Ville Husso made 24 saves as the Rampage fell to 0-2-2 in their last four games. The Moose have won five consecutive games and seven of their last eight.

At 3:23 of overtime and with Joey LaLeggia in the penalty box for slashing, Andrei Chibisov found Griffith between the hashmarks for a wrist shot past Husso's blocker for the game-winner, his eighth goal of the season.

The loss dropped the Rampage to 0-5 in games beyond regulation this season.

The Moose opened the scoring at 16:56 of the second period when Jansen Harkins fed Chibisov at the left post on a 3-on-2 for Chibisov's third goal of the season and a 1-0 Moose lead.

San Antonio drew even just 1:29 later on the power play. Derrick Pouliot fired a pass from just above the Rampage goal line to the far blue line, hitting Walker in stride for a breakaway and a wrist shot past Berdin's blocker for his ninth goal of the season. The goal snapped a streak of 23 consecutive successful penalty kills for the Moose.

Pouliot is tied for the lead among all AHL defensemen with 13 points, and his nine power play assists lead all AHLers. Husso also earned an assist for his first point of the season.

Jordan Kyrou had the opportunity to give the Rampage the lead late in the third when he beat a Manitoba defender to move in alone on Berdin, only to be stopped by Berdin's left pad. Griffith had a chance to win it for Manitoba in the final minute of regulation on a 2-on-1 rush, but he was turned aside by Husso's glove.

The Rampage are 0-11-1 in their last 12 visits to Bell MTS Place.

Harkins and Sami Niku both extended their points streaks to eight games for Manitoba, and Berdin improved his record to 5-0-0 over his last five starts with three goals surrendered over that stretch.

The 46 shots for the Rampage were a season-high, as were their 20 shots in the first period. The Rampage have totaled 85 shots over their last two games.

The Rampage sit fourth in the Central Division, one point ahead of the Moose.

The Rampage and Moose meet again on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place for a 2 p.m. puck-drop. The game is available on Ticket 760 and will be streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Walker (9)

Ville Husso: 24 saves on 26 shots

Power Play: 1-for-3

Penalty Kill: 2-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Seth Griffith - MB

2) Mikhail Berdin - MB

3) Derrick Pouliot - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.