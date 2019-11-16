Monsters Stalled in Syracuse, 4-2
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
Onondaga County War Memorial Arena by a final score of 4-2. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-7-1-1 and with 18 points, currently occupy sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland's Andrew Peeke made it 1-0 Monsters in the first period before Syracuse's Danick Martel leveled the score. The Monsters regained the lead at 2-1 late in the opening stanza following an Adam Clendening tally but in the second, Crunch forward Dennis Yan tied the game at two and Luke Witkowski gave Syracuse a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes of play. The third period's lone score, a Cory Conacher empty-netter, sealed a 4-2 Crunch win. Veini Vehvilainen fell to 3-5-0 in net for Cleveland this season despite a 22-save performance while Syracuse's Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves of his own to improve to 4-2-1 this year.
Scoring:
1d 2n 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 0 - - 2
SYR 1 2 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 0/3 4/4 12 min / 6 inf
SYR 26 0/4 3/3 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 22 3 3-5-0
SYR Wedgewood W 22 2 4-2-1
Cleveland Record: 8-7-1-1, 6th North Division
Syracuse Record: 8-6-2-0, 5th North Division
Next Game:
The Monsters return home to host the Chicago Wolves on Thursday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters defenseman Dillon Simpson vs. the Syracuse Crunch
