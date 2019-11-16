San Diego Gulls Recall Ruggiero from Tulsa
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Steven Ruggiero from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Ruggiero, 22 (1/1/97), recorded 1-2=3 points and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) with the Oilers this season. The 6-3, 220-pound defenseman has yet to make his AHL debut. A native of Kings Park, N.Y., Ruggiero collected 6-8=14 points with a +13 rating and 111 PIM in 70 career NCAA games with Lake Superior State University (Western Collegiate Hockey Association) from 2017-19 and Providence College (Hockey East) from 2015-17.
Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Ruggiero helped Team USA to a gold medal at the Under-18 World Junior Championship in 2015.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019
- Bridgeport blanked by goaltender Cayden Primeau on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Stars Fall 8-4 to Toronto Marlies - Texas Stars
- San Diego Gulls Recall Ruggiero from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Connauton Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch to Wear "I Fight For" Patches During Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Recall Smith, Assign Ehn - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Open Back-To-Back against Texas - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Take on Barracuda Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Lewington and Samsonov Assigned to Bears, Boyd and Vanecek Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 16 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Admirals, November 16 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Swamped by Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Five in a Row, Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Wreck Ontario, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Stockton Falls Friday against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Berdin Big again in OT Win - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Admirals - Laval Rocket
- Berdin Leads Moose Past Rampage in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- Miska Notches 39-Save Shutout in 3-0 Blanking of Condors - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.