San Diego Gulls Recall Ruggiero from Tulsa

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Steven Ruggiero from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Ruggiero, 22 (1/1/97), recorded 1-2=3 points and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) with the Oilers this season. The 6-3, 220-pound defenseman has yet to make his AHL debut. A native of Kings Park, N.Y., Ruggiero collected 6-8=14 points with a +13 rating and 111 PIM in 70 career NCAA games with Lake Superior State University (Western Collegiate Hockey Association) from 2017-19 and Providence College (Hockey East) from 2015-17.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Ruggiero helped Team USA to a gold medal at the Under-18 World Junior Championship in 2015.

