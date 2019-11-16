Four Unanswered Goals Sink Comets in Loss to Amerks
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets struck twice in the first five minutes of the game, but it would not be enough as Utica surrendered four unanswered goals in a 4-3 loss to the Rochester Americans Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Vincent Arseneau, Nikolay Goldobin, and Brogan Rafferty all scored for Utica. Zane McIntyre made 18 saves in the loss.
Arseneau got the scoring started two minutes into the game, deflecting a pass from Francis Perron past Amerks goaltender Andrew Hammond. Goldobin doubled the lead two minutes later, completing a pretty passing play with the help of Reid Boucher and Justin Bailey. Zach Redmond slipped a shot through McIntyre with 6:20 to go in the first period to cut Utica's lead in half.
Andrew Oglevie tied the game at two just 37 seconds into the second period with a one-touch backhand shot that looped over the shoulder of McIntyre. Both teams battled down the stretch but neither could gain an advantage and the game remained tied at two after 40 minutes of play.
Sean Malone gave Rochester their first lead of the night two minutes into the third period, pushing a rebound past McIntyre. Casey Nelson doubled Rochester's lead with a power play goal halfway through the third period. Rafferty stuffed a loose puck past Hammond to bring the Comets to within one with 35 seconds to play. The Comets threw everything they had at the Amerks in the final seconds of play but could not come up with an equalizer.
The Comets return to the ice Wednesday night when they host the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com or the ticket exchange site, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
