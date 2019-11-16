P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2

HARTFORD, CT. - Ryan Fitzgerald recorded his second multi-point game of the year and Jack Studnicka scored his fourth goal in the last five games, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2, on Saturday night.

Kyle Keyser recorded 24 saves in the loss.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 0 0 2

HARTFORD 2 1 2 5

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We started out well. We got up 2-0 and were able to capitalize on a power play. I thought we had some sustained shifts on the forecheck and in the offensive zone, which was exactly what we wanted to do. We took a couple penalties, which has really been a problem for us recently. That put us back on our heels and suddenly it was 2-2. The second period I thought we played really well. We forced them into penalty trouble and had some extended zone time. I think we put up a bunch of chances. The third period, though, I thought our push just wasn't where we wanted it to be. Overall, it's disappointing. There were spurts that we liked, but we obviously did not like the end result and some other parts of our game. We've got some work to do this week."

RYAN FITZGERALD - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST

"It was good to get that quick first goal. It can be weird scoring that quick into the game as a team because sometimes you kind of sit back on your heels. I think we just need to work on playing a complete game.

"I think it just comes down to capitalizing on our chances. We had the looks and unfortunately couldn't connect on them, which ended up costing us."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal for the second consecutive game. He has recorded four goals and two assists for six points in his last six contests.

- Ryan Fitzgerald opened the scoring for Providence and added an assist in the first period. He has scored five goals and collected four helpers this season.

- Cameron Hughes and Brendan Gaunce each recorded one assist in the loss.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will return to Providence to take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday, November 22 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

