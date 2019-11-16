Condors Rally Past Eagles, 3-2
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (7-7-1; 15pts) rallied past the Colorado Eagles (8-7-0; 16pts), 3-2, on Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center. LW Tomas Jurco scored twice, RW Josh Currie scored his 100th goal as a Condor, and G Stuart Skinner stopped 29.
FIRST PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: D Conor Timmins (3rd) blast from the right point; Assists: Rosen, Henry; Time of goal: 7:08; COL leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 6, COL - 8
SECOND PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: C Sheldon Dries (6th) off a 5-on-3 rebound; Assists: MacDonald, Condra; Time of goal: 9:47; COL leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (7th) on a power-play rebound; Assists: Samorukov, Bouchard; Time of goal: 17:05; COL leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: LW Tomas Jurco (1st) wraparound from behind net; Assists: Esposito, Lagesson; Time of goal: 19:23; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK - 12, COL - 14
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: Jurco (2nd) on a one-time shot from the right point; Assists: Bouchard, Malone; Time of goal: 5:02; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK- 15, COL - 12
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Jurco (BAK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. Dries (COL)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/6; COL - 1/8
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 22; COL - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (6-3-1; 31/29) ; COL - Miska (3-2-0; 22/19)
RW Josh Currie now has 100 goals and 200 points in his Condors career
Bakersfield killed off four consecutive minutes of penalty time late in the third period including a full 5-on-3
The Condors are 5-0 when they are outshot
Bakersfield is now 5-3-0 on the road this season
The Condors return home Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for the team's annual Field Trip Day game; all tickets are $12 and everyone can enjoy the Club Room
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Miles Koules, Cooper Marody, Patrik Parkkonen
