Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Admirals, November 16

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

For the first time ever, the Belleville Senators and Milwaukee Admirals will do battle.

The Senators (8-6-1-0) pushed its point streak to six games with a 4-3 overtime win over Bridgeport Friday night. The victory jumped Belleville into sixth in the North, just two points out of fourth place.

Milwaukee (10-3-1-2) are riding a six-game win streak that saw them beat Laval 5-2 Friday night. The Ads sit atop the Central Division but also have the third most penalty minutes in the AHL.

Roster notes

No changes for the Senators from Friday although Jonathan Davidsson's status is in the air after he missed Friday's game with flu like symptoms.

Filip Gustavsson will start for Belleville.

Previous history

As mentioned off the top, this is the first ever Sens/Admirals meeting. The two teams meet in Wisconsin on Jan. 21.

Who to watch

Rudolfs Balcers returned to the lineup Friday for Belleville and went on to score two goals, including the overtime winner.

Yakov Trenin has had a hot start to his 2019-20 season as in 11 games with Milwaukee, the Russian has seven goals 14 points and is riding a six-game point streak.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.