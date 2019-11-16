Connauton Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Kevin Connauton has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Connauton has collected three assists in 11 AHL contests with Colorado this season, while also skating in one game with the Avalanche.
A veteran of 311 games with the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars, Connauton has generated 27 goals and 49 assists in the National Hockey League.
The Eagles return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, November 16th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
