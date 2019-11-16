Rocket Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Admirals

LAVAL - The Rocket hosted the Milwaukee Admirals for the first time on home-ice at Place Bell, Friday evening. The visitors were dominant from start to finish and captured a 5-2 win over the Rocket. Powerplays were a factor in this game with four of the seven goals coming on the man advantage. It was the Rocket's first regulation loss in nine outings.

It took only 59 seconds for Milwaukee to score the first goal of the game off the stick of Yakov Trenin. The Admirals doubled their tally when Matt Donovan netted his first of the season at the halfway mark of the frame. The Rocket's lack of discipline cost them two goals early in the second period. Anthony Richard capitalized on an odd-man rush to cushion the Admirals tally. Former Rocket player Daniel Carr shot a laser from the right faceoff circle to give Milwaukee a 4-0 lead.

The home team finally got on the score sheet when Lukas Vejdemo made sure to place the puck behind Troy Grosenick after Riley Barber's shot bounced off the post on the powerplay. With the goal, the Swede tied teammate Alex Belzile for first in scoring on the team. Barber earned an assist on the goal. Rem Pitlick restored his team's four-goal lead to conclude the second period with a dominant 5-1 advantage.

Dominating the shot counter 15 to 6 in the third period, Charles Hudon narrowed the gap by sending a bullet past Grosenick on the powerplay from the right faceoff circle. Tallying his ninth of the season, the left-winger leads the Rocket in goals. Matthew Peca and Michael McCarron registered helpers on the goal. The goal wasn't enough to shift the momentum for the Rocket en route to a 5-2 loss.

"It's obvious that we made some big mistakes at different positions [in the lineup] during the game that we weren't making before. [...] We gave them the momentum; they didn't take it from us. [...] Tomorrow, I want a stable game, I want us to play the way we've played in the past few weeks," said head coach JoÃ«l Bouchard.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Vejdemo (Barber) | Hudon (Peca, McCarron)

MIL: Trenin (Blackwell) | Donovan (Novak, Trenin) | Richard (Trenin) | Carr (Blackwell, Carrier) | Pitlick (Dauphin)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: (2/8) | IN/PK: (4/6)

MIL | AN/PP: (2/6) | IN/PK: (6/8)

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV : Lindgren (26/31) | MIL : Grosenick (33/35)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Carrier - MIL 2. Trenin - MIL 3. Richard - MIL

