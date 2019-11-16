Bears Fight to 2-1 Win over Checkers

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Mike Sgarbossa broke a 1-1 tie in the 3rd period with a power play goal, and Pheonix Copley 17 of 18 shots to help the Hershey Bears to a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Giant Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Chocolate and White broke a goalless drought of 167:42 and brought 10,241 fans to its feet. On the rebound of a Joe Snively shot, Liam O'Brien jammed home the second opportunity past Charlotte goaltender Anton Forsberg at the 14:58 mark. The goal came nine seconds after a Checkers penalty assessed to Eetu Luostarinen for hooking expired. The Bears fired 18 shots on goal in the 2nd period, setting a new single-period season-high.

Into the final period leading 1-0, the Checkers found the equalizer at 8:27. On the power play, Max McCormick beat Copley five-hole in the low-slot after the puck bounced off Janne Kuokkanen's skate and onto McCormick's tape.

The Chocolate and White responded with a goal of their own on the man-advantage to salvage a late 2-1 lead. Hunter Shinkaruk was whistled for tripping in his offensive zone at 12:56, and Sgarbossa sniped a shot past Forsberg on the power play at 13:23 for his seven tally of the season.

Final shots on goal in Hershey's 2-1 win were 37-18 Bears. Hershey's power play finished 1-for-6, and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Bears record improved to 8-6-2-2 on the season after splitting back-to-back contests with Charlotte.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers from Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.