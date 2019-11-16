Bears Fight to 2-1 Win over Checkers
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Mike Sgarbossa broke a 1-1 tie in the 3rd period with a power play goal, and Pheonix Copley 17 of 18 shots to help the Hershey Bears to a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Giant Center.
After a scoreless first period, the Chocolate and White broke a goalless drought of 167:42 and brought 10,241 fans to its feet. On the rebound of a Joe Snively shot, Liam O'Brien jammed home the second opportunity past Charlotte goaltender Anton Forsberg at the 14:58 mark. The goal came nine seconds after a Checkers penalty assessed to Eetu Luostarinen for hooking expired. The Bears fired 18 shots on goal in the 2nd period, setting a new single-period season-high.
Into the final period leading 1-0, the Checkers found the equalizer at 8:27. On the power play, Max McCormick beat Copley five-hole in the low-slot after the puck bounced off Janne Kuokkanen's skate and onto McCormick's tape.
The Chocolate and White responded with a goal of their own on the man-advantage to salvage a late 2-1 lead. Hunter Shinkaruk was whistled for tripping in his offensive zone at 12:56, and Sgarbossa sniped a shot past Forsberg on the power play at 13:23 for his seven tally of the season.
Final shots on goal in Hershey's 2-1 win were 37-18 Bears. Hershey's power play finished 1-for-6, and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Bears record improved to 8-6-2-2 on the season after splitting back-to-back contests with Charlotte.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers from Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019
- Sens Beaten by Admirals in First Ever Meeting - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Edge Comets for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Win Fifth in a Row, Beat Phantoms, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Wrap up Road-Trip at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pack Shrugs off Early Deficit in 5-2 Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Providence Bruins
- Bears Fight to 2-1 Win over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Rally Past Monsters, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Four Unanswered Goals Sink Comets in Loss to Amerks - Utica Comets
- Monsters Stalled in Syracuse, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Ads Top Sens for 7th Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Special Teams Struggle In 3-2 Loss - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds' "Special" Effort Secures Win in Binghamton - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Goalie Duel Goes Hershey's Way in Rematch 2-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bridgeport blanked by goaltender Cayden Primeau on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Stars Fall 8-4 to Toronto Marlies - Texas Stars
- San Diego Gulls Recall Ruggiero from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Connauton Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch to Wear "I Fight For" Patches During Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Recall Smith, Assign Ehn - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Open Back-To-Back against Texas - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Take on Barracuda Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Lewington and Samsonov Assigned to Bears, Boyd and Vanecek Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 16 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Admirals, November 16 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Swamped by Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Five in a Row, Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Wreck Ontario, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Stockton Falls Friday against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Berdin Big again in OT Win - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Admirals - Laval Rocket
- Berdin Leads Moose Past Rampage in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- Miska Notches 39-Save Shutout in 3-0 Blanking of Condors - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.