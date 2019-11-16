Pack Shrugs off Early Deficit in 5-2 Victory

Hartford, CT, November 16, 2019 - The Hartford Wolf Pack overcame a bad start Saturday night at the XL Center, scoring the last five goals of the game in a 5-2 victory over the Providence Bruins.

The win gave the Wolf Pack five out of a possible six points in three consecutive matchups against the Bruins, after a win and a shootout loss in the first two.

The Wolf Pack fell behind by a pair early in the first frame.

Ryan Fitzgerald opened the scoring just 37 seconds in, capitalizing on a Wolf Pack turnover, and Jack Studnicka doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 5:54.

The Wolf Pack, though, would turn the tables quickly, taking just over three minutes to tie the game.

Darren Raddysh got Hartford on the board at 7:28, accelerating around the net and attempting a wraparound, and ultimately poking in his own rebound, after Providence goaltender Kyle Keyser (24 saves) made the initial stop.

"Whatever the situation is, we'll be in good shape," Raddysh said. "Both the goalies have been great for us. Hopefully we can continue what we've been doing. We're a really tight group here."

Teammate Vinni Lettieri followed up with a rocket from the top of the left circle to tie it up on the power play at 10:30.

The Wolf Pack went ahead at 6:22 of the second period, as Steven Fogarty picked the pocket of Providence defenseman on the penalty kill, and ripped it past Keyser.

"Fogarty's shorthanded goal was huge," noted Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch. "It was a turning point in the game for us. Fogarty's game really took off playing with Boo (Nieves), they both deserve a lot of credit."

"We've been able to find a way to respond when we're down," mentioned Fogarty. "[Adam] Huska gave us a chance to win, we see it every day with these two guys."

Phil Di Giuseppe scored an insurance goal at the 11:09 mark of the third period, with a blistering wrist shot from the slot.

"Di Giuseppe has really been playing well," said Knoblauch. "Hopefully he can continue that."

O'Regan capped it off with an empty-net goal with 2:46 left, to put the game out of reach.

