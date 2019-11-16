Stockton Falls Friday against Tucson

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat dropped a 5-2 contest to divisional foe Tucson Friday night at Stockton Arena, a tight game that loosened late against the Roadrunners. The Heat fell behind 1-0 until Zac Leslie lit the lamp early in the second frame, knotting the contest at a goal apiece, but the Roadrunners reclaimed momentum just 57 seconds later as Kelly Klima found the back of the net for a 2-1 edge. After the visitors popped in a third score, Stockton found a counter late in the second as Byron Froese redirected a puck past Eric Comrie to tighten the game heading into the final period, but two late goals from the Roadrunners put the game out of reach. Stockton will return to action tomorrow night as the team plays host to the San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

GOALIES

W: Eric Comrie (24 shots, 22 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (28 shots, 23 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Hudson Fasching (2g), Second - Kyle Capobianco (2a), Third - Tyler Steenbergen (2a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 24, TUC - 28

Power Plays: STK - 0-4, TUC - 0-5

- Justin Kirkland extended his assist streak to four games, bringing his total to seven over that span with a helper on Stockton's first goal of the night.

- Byron Froese's goal to draw within a goal late in the second was his eighth of the season, pulling him into a tie with Buddy Robinson for the team lead with eight on the year.

- The loss snaps a five-start streak for Jon Gillies of Stockton earning at least one point.

- Stockton is now 1-1-0-2 on the year when going scoreless on the power play.

- The Heat are 0-2-1-1 against Tucson in four meetings this season.

- Matthew Gaudreau made his Heat debut in the contest.

UP NEXT

The Heat will host the San Jose Barracuda for a canned food drive Saturday at 6 p.m., the final home game of November. All fans who bring two cans of food will get a free ticket to the game. More information is available at StocktonHeat.com.

