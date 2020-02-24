Marlies Acquire Miles Gendron in Trade with Belleville

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Miles Gendron from the Belleville Senators in exchange for forward Nicholas Baptiste.

Gendron, 23, has recorded eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 21 games with Brampton (ECHL) this season. He has also picked up one assist in four games with Reading (ECHL) this season. The Oakville, ON native collected 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 126 games with the University of Connecticut.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.