Wolf Pack Weekly, February 24-March 1

The Wolf Pack (30-14-6-5, 71 pts.) finished the week one point out of first place in the Atlantic Division, after a 4-1 win at Bridgeport Sunday, in the last of three games on the weekend. J-F Berube made 17 saves to bank his first Wolf Pack win in that game, and Tim Gettinger (first pro SHG) and Nick Jones had a goal and an assist apiece. The Wolf Pack began the weekend with a 4-1 defeat in Springfield on Friday night, and then battled back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits at home against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday night, to earn a standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss. Vinni Lettieri and Vitali Kravtsov had a goal and an assist each in that game.

This week:

It's another full three-game slate for the Wolf Pack this weekend. The team heads to Binghamton on Friday night for a 7:05 battle with the Devils, and then returns to Bridgeport on Saturday night to rematch with the Sound Tigers at 7:00. The Wolf Pack is then back home on Sunday, hosting the Providence Bruins at 3:00.

Friday, February 28 at the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:05 PM

This is the last of four meetings on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Devils, and Hartford has swept the first three, including a 4-3 overtime win October 19 in the Wolf Pack's only previous visit to Binghamton.

The Devils started their season 9-17-4-0 in their first 30 games, but since Christmas, they have gone 18-7-0-0 in 25 contests, to climb to within three points of a playoff spot in the North Division, at 27-24-4-0 for 58 points.

Binghamton rookie goaltender Gilles Senn is 7-1-0 in his last eight appearances, with a 1.74 goals-against average, a 94.2% save percentage and one shutout over that span.

Broadcast - live on-line at https://www.iheart.com/live/fox-sports-1430-3544/. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, February 29 at the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at Webster Bank Arena, 7:00 PM

This is the Wolf Pack's second visit to Bridgeport in less than a week, and their fourth of the season. After Sunday's 4-1 road win over the Sound Tigers, the Wolf Pack are 6-1-0-0 in the season series, 2-1-0-0 on the road.

Josh Ho-Sang had Bridgeport's only goal in Sunday's Wolf Pack-Sound Tigers tilt, his third in 16 games on the season and the Sound Tigers' fourth power-play goal in their last two games.

Sunday's loss to the Wolf Pack dropped the Sound Tigers to 0-3-0-1 in their last four games and to below .500 at home, 11-12-2-2.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Sunday, March 1 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the XL Center, 3:00 PM

This is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40.

The Wolf Pack will celebrate their mascot Sonar's birthday at this game, with a number of the lovable wolf's mascot friends in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to bring their skates to this game, for a free post-game twirl on the XL Center ice.

The Bruins come into this week on a 5-0-1-0 run, and 11-3-2-1 in their last 17 games, and trail the Wolf Pack by three points in the Atlantic Division playoff race.

Veteran Bruin forward Brendan Gaunce (16-15-31 in 45 GP) has goals in four of Providence's last five games (5-2-7) and points in six straight (5-3-8).

The Wolf Pack have won their last five head-to-head battles with the Bruins and are 6-0-0-1 on the season against Providence, 3-0-0-0 at home.

Tickets for this game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

Tuesday, February 25, 7:00-8:30 PM, Buffalo Wild Wings, 1267 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, CT

The Wolf Pack are throwing a Rangers "watch party" at Buffalo Wild Wings, and Wolf Pack players Danny O'Regan, Darren Raddysh, Vincent LoVerde, Adam Huska, Libor Hajek and Ryan Dmowski are scheduled to be on hand, along with the Wolf Pack's iconic mascot, Sonar, to watch the Rangers' game against the Islanders. Fans can get autographs and take pictures, and will be automatically entered to win prizes just by showing up.

Saturday, February 29, 10:30 AM, Crystal Lake, 144 Prout Hill Rd., Middletown, CT

Sonar cheers on those "freezin' for a reason" in the annual Special Olympics Connecticut "Penguin Plunge".

Recent Transactions:

Joey Keane - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers, and traded to Carolina, February 18.

Jean-Francois Berube - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers, after being acquired in a trade from Philadelphia, February 19.

Tom McCollum - traded by the Wolf Pack to Lehigh Valley February 20.

Lewis Zerter-Gossage - recalled by the Wolf Pack from Maine (ECHL), and traded to Lehigh Valley, February 20.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, March 7, when the Wolf Pack host the Hershey Bears at 7:00, is Military Appreciation Night at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack will be paying tribute to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country, and the first 2,000 fans will take home a free Wolf Pack reversible drink koozie, courtesy of CT-DOT.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. After this Sunday, the next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, March 11, a 7:00 battle with the Providence Bruins.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack are offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is March 11, when the Providence Bruins invade the XL Center for a 7:00 game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is March 6, when they entertain the Hershey Bears in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

