Panthers Acquire D Emil Djuse from Dallas Stars

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired defenseman Emil Djuse from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a sixth round pick. Djuse is expected to report to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Djuse, 26, has appeared in 48 games with the Texas Stars (AHL) this season, recording 29 points (4-25-29).

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Skelleftea, Sweden, won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2012-13 IIHF Under-20 World Junior Championship, posting two points (1-1-2) in six games.

Undrafted, Djuse signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 29, 2019.

