Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Tim Schaller to Ontario. Additionally, the Reign have recalled forward Jacob Doty from the ECHL's Allen Americans.

Vilardi, who was selected in the first-round (11th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, registered two points (1-1=2) in his first three NHL games. The Kingston, Ontario native appeared in 32 games earlier this season with the Reign, posting 25 points (9-16=25) and a plus-4 rating. At the time of his recall the 6-3, 205-pound forward ranked tied for third on the Reign in points, fifth in goals, second in assists, tied for first in power-play goals (4) and third in points per game (0.78).

Schaller, 29, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 17 and has played in two games with the Kings going scoreless. The 29-year-old Merrimack, N.H. native has six points (5-1=6) in 53 games between the Kings and Canucks this season.

Doty, 26, collected three points (0-3=3) from three games played with Allen, and has one assist and 65 penalty minutes from 18 games played this season with the Reign. In his AHL career with Ontario and Chicago, Doty has collected 16 points (6-10=16) from 89 games played. Doty also played 50 games with Allen during the 2018-19 season, where he totaled 11 points (5-6=11).

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

