Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 24, 2020

WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, February 19: Manitoba 5 at Laval 4 - SO

The Moose claimed a 5-4 shootout victory against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Seth Griffith and David Gustafsson scored a goal each for the Moose during the first 20 minutes. The Rocket responded in scoring three consecutive goals in the second period to take the 3-2 lead. The clubs exchanged goals in the third to tie the game 4-4 with Manitoba's goals being credited to Leon Gawanke and Michael Spacek. The matchup was decided in a shootout as Seth Griffith scored the lone goal and Mikhail Berdin stopped Laval's first two shooters and poke checked Hudon's attempt out of harms way to secure the victory for Manitoba.

Friday, February 21: Manitoba 1 at Laval 4

The Moose were defeated 4-1 against the Rocket on Friday night. Kristian Reichel scored Manitoba's only goal of the matchup. Three Rocket players posted a multi-point night to edge Laval over the Moose.

Saturday, February 22: Manitoba 4 at Belleville 5 - OT

Manitoba lost a 5-4 overtime decision against the Belleville Senators. Kristian Reichel, Ryan White and Logan Stanley scored a goal each giving the Moose the three goal advantage. Belleville answered with three goals and tied the game 3-3 early in the third. The clubs exchanged goals in the rest of the way with Reichel capitalizing for Manitoba. With 2:01 off the clock in overtime, Alex Formenton secured Belleville's victory.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs. Chicago Wolves**

Saturday, Feb. 29

2:00 p.m. CT

vs. Chicago Wolves**

Sunday, Mar. 1

2:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves in back-to-back matchups on Saturday and Sunday at Bell MTS Place. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Sunday's contest is the annual Autism Awareness Game, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of the St.Amant Foundation. The Moose will wear special edition jerseys with a puzzle piece design. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 54 20 16 36 26 -14

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

34 JC Lipon 57 12 17 29 100 -1

13 Kristian Vesalainen 56 10 17 27 10 -19

25 C.J. Suess 54 13 13 26 28 -6

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 19-20-1 2.92 .910 2

1 Eric Comrie 8-9-0 2.53 .917 1

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Multi-Goal Performance

Kristian Reichel notched two goals in Saturday's matchup against the Belleville Senators, posting the first multi-goal game of his AHL career. The forward scored on his only two shots of the game. Reichel is second on the Moose in shooting percentage, scoring on 10 of his 46 shots for 21.7 per cent. The Litvinov, Czech Republic native has posted three multi-point game during his AHL career. He notched a goal and an assist in Manitoba's 5-3 defeat against Belleville on Jan. 13 and he collected two assists in the Moose 3-1 victory against the Rockford IceHogs on Mar. 9 of the 2018-19 campaign. Reichel is the only Moose player currently on a goal streak having collected three goals in the last two games.

Helping Hand

C.J. Suess marked a new AHL career high with three assists in Saturday's game against Belleville. The forward had previously collected two assists on two occasions dating back to Dec. 12 against Colorado and Jan. 31 against Rockford. The Forest Lake, Minn. product is currently on a two-game assist streak with four assists. Suess has moved into fifth place among Moose scoring leaders having collected 26 points (13G, 13A) in 54 games during the 2019-20 campaign. Suess currently paces the Moose with 6 points (2G, 4A) during the month of February.

Reassignment

Andrei Chibisov was reassigned to the Moose on Friday, Feb. 21 by the Winnipeg Jets. The Prokopyevsk, Russia product made his NHL debut in the Jets tilt on Feb. 16 against the Chicago Blackhawks and appeared in one other game with the big club. The forward has posted 24 points (7G, 17A) in 48 games for Manitoba this season. Chibisov is playing his first season in North America following five campaigns in the KHL split between Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra, Kazan Ak-Bars and Magnitogorsk Metallurg. The forward posted 66 points (26G, 40A) in 220 career KHL games.

Staying in the Central

With the clubs 5-4 overtime defeat against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, the Moose will play 19 consecutive games against Central Division rivals to conclude the 2019-20 campaign. Manitoba has faced four teams out of their division over the course of the season including the Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket and Colorado Eagles. The Moose have posted a 5-10-1-0 record in 16 games against these opponents. Manitoba split its series 2-2-0-0 against the Laval Rocket and posted a 2-1-1-0 against the Belleville Senators.

Who's Trending?

Logan Stanley posted his second multi-point game (1G, 1A) of the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday against the Senators. The defenceman has recorded four multi-point games during his AHL career. He collected two assists on two occasions during the 2018-19 campaign and has recorded two games notching a goal and an assist this season. The Waterloo, Ont. product has posted 10 points (3G, 7A) in 40 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

