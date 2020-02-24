Capitals Acquire Forward Daniel Sprong from Anaheim

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has acquired forward Daniel Sprong from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Christian Djoos. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Sprong, 22, has appeared in 39 games this season with the AHL's San Diego Gulls scoring 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). He has also skated in eight games with Anaheim, tallying a goal and an assist. He scored 19 points (14 goals, five assists) in 47 games with the Ducks last season after being obtained in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound winger has skated in 104 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and San Diego, scoring 92 points (43 goals, 49 assists). With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2017-18, Sprong led the team in goals (32), power play goals (11), assists (33), and points (65). He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team that season, leading first-year players in goals, and finishing second among rookies in points.

The native of Amsterdam, Netherlands has appeared in 97 career NHL games, scoring 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) with Pittsburgh and Anaheim.

Djoos, 25, has skated in 42 games with Hershey this season, tallying 32 points (five goals, 27 assists). The defender has played in 173 career AHL games with Hershey, striking for 26 goals and 87 assists. Djoos has also appeared in 110 NHL games with Washington, scoring 24 points (four goals, 20 assists). He was a member of Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team.

