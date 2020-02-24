Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mitchell Stephens to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Stephens, 23, has skated in 33 games with the Lightning this season, registering two goals and five points to go along with eight penalty minutes. He scored his first career NHL goal on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens. Stephens has also appeared in 24 games with the Crunch this season, tallying five goals and 10 points. He has skated in 131 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, collecting 36 goals and 76 points to go along with 45 penalty minutes.

The Peterborough, Ontario native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

