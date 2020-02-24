Flames Assign Buddy Robinson to Stockton
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forward Buddy Robinson to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Check out the Stockton Heat Statistics
