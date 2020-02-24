Panthers Acquire F's Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen & D Chase Priskie from Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired forwards Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Chase Priskie from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Vincent Trocheck. Luostarinen and Priskie are expected to report to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

"Today we acquired players with depth, versatility, and playoff experience," said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon. "Haula and Wallmark give us more depth in the forward line and more options for our coaches as we continue our quest to make the playoffs this season."

"It's always a tough decision to part with one of our core young men. Vincent is a quality person and we thank him for his excellent work ethic and play and passion for the game," Tallon said. "This deal helps us in the present and in the future as we strengthen our depth chart."

Haula, 28, has appeared in 41 games with Carolina, recording 22 points (12-10-22).

The 6-foot, 193-pound native of Pori, Finland has appeared in 398 career NHL regular season games, with the Minnesota Wild (2013-14 to 2016-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-18 to 2018-19) and Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20) producing 173 points (85-88-173). In 44 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, Haula has posted 22 points (9-13-22).

He was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (181st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Wallmark, 24, has appeared in 60 games with Carolina, registering 23 points (11-12-23). His 11 goals are a career high.

The 6-foot, 178-pound native of Umea, Sweden has played in 160 career NHL regular season games, all with Carolina (2016-17 to 2019-20), amassing 54 points (22-32-54). Over 15 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, Wallmark has recorded five points (1-4-5).

He was originally selected by Carolina in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Luostarinen, 21, has appeared in eight career games with Carolina (2019-20), producing one assist. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound native of Silinjarvi, Finland, won the Spengler Cup in 2018-19 with KalPa in Liiga, posting 36 points (15-21-36) in 54 regular season games.

He was originally selected by Carolina in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Priskie, 23, has appeared in 52 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL), producing 31 points (6-5-31).

Priskie was a top ten Hobey Baker finalist with Quinnipiac University in 2018-19 and was captain for two season (2017-18 and 2018-19). He recorded 39 points (17-22-39) in 36 NCAA regular season games in 2018-19. He all NCAA defensemen with 17 goals.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

