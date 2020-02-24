Anaheim Ducks Acquire Joel Persson from Edmonton
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Joel Persson from the Edmonton Oilers for goaltender Angus Redmond and a 2022 conditional seventh-round pick.
Persson, 25 (3/4/94), made his NHL debut with Edmonton this season, earning two assists (0-2=2) in 13 games. Signed by Edmonton as a free agent May 17, 2018, Persson began his first North American season with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League (AHL), earning 3-13=16 points with 12 penalty minutes (PIM). Persson played the previous two seasons with Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), combining for 12-53=65 points with a +23 rating in 101 games.
Redmond, 24 (10/3/95), went 13-0-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average (GAA) and .918 save percentage (SV%) in 15 games with Newfoundland of the ECHL this season. Signed by Anaheim as a free agent Mar. 31, 2017, Redmond owns a 25-19-9 record with a 3.19 GAA and .898 SV% in 60 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Jacksonville, South Carolina, Reading, Toledo and Utah.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020
- T.J. Brennan Returns to IceHogs in Trade for Nathan Noel - Rockford IceHogs
- Flames Assign Alexander Yelesin to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Balcers from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Red Wings Assign Lindstrom - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Acquire Janne Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson, Draft Pick from Carolina for Sami Vatanen - Binghamton Devils
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Joel Persson from Edmonton - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Assign Hill and Ness to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Acquire Schmaltz from Toronto - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Trade Forward Markus Hannikainen to Arizona Coyotes, Add Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Roster on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Acquire Goaltender Zane McIntyre from Vancouver - Binghamton Devils
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 24, 2020 - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Acquire Markus Hannikainen from Columbus - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Weekly: February 25 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Sonny Milano from Columbus - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Acquire Forward Daniel Sprong from Anaheim - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Christian Djoos from Washington - San Diego Gulls
- T.J. Brennan Traded to Chicago Blackhawks for Nathan Noel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Weekly, February 24-March 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Recall Charle-Edouard D'Astous from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Acquire Sixth-Round Selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Defenseman Emil Djuse - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Andrew Agozzino on Waivers - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Acquire D Emil Djuse from Dallas Stars - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Labrie Proud to Sign NHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Joel Farabee and Connor Bunnaman Return to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Flyers Trade Kyle Criscuolo to Anaheim Ducks - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Kyle Criscuolo and 2020 Fourth-Round Pick from Philadelphia - San Diego Gulls
- Flames Assign Buddy Robinson to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Jets and Moose Gender Equality Games Celebrate Females in Sport as Part of NHL's "This Is Hockey" - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Acquire F's Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen & D Chase Priskie from Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Weekly: February 24, 2020 - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Darcy Kuemper from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.