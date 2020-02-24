Anaheim Ducks Acquire Joel Persson from Edmonton

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Joel Persson from the Edmonton Oilers for goaltender Angus Redmond and a 2022 conditional seventh-round pick.

Persson, 25 (3/4/94), made his NHL debut with Edmonton this season, earning two assists (0-2=2) in 13 games. Signed by Edmonton as a free agent May 17, 2018, Persson began his first North American season with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League (AHL), earning 3-13=16 points with 12 penalty minutes (PIM). Persson played the previous two seasons with Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), combining for 12-53=65 points with a +23 rating in 101 games.

Redmond, 24 (10/3/95), went 13-0-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average (GAA) and .918 save percentage (SV%) in 15 games with Newfoundland of the ECHL this season. Signed by Anaheim as a free agent Mar. 31, 2017, Redmond owns a 25-19-9 record with a 3.19 GAA and .898 SV% in 60 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Jacksonville, South Carolina, Reading, Toledo and Utah.

