Devils Acquire Goaltender Zane McIntyre from Vancouver
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils today acquired goaltender Zane McIntyre from Vancouver in exchange for goaltender Louis Domingue. McIntyre will report to the Binghamton Devils.
McIntyre, 27, has appeared in 24 games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets this season with an 11-10-2 record with a 3.16 goals-against average. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound netminder appeared in eight National Hockey League games with the Boston Bruins during the 2016-17 season. In 179 career AHL games, McIntyre as a 97-53-22 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and 11 shutouts.
The Devils are back home Friday and Saturday night against Hartford and Toronto. Friday is $10 college tickets and DIFD Night to support mental health awareness in the Southern Tier. Saturday gainst Toronto is Heart Cup Night at 4:05 p.m. followed by Binghamton Police and Fire Departments battling it out on the ice. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Zane McIntyre with the Utica Comets
