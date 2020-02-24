Islanders Acquire Schmaltz from Toronto
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Jordan Schmaltz from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Matt Lorito.
Schmaltz has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 37 games this season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL). He has 106 points (17 goals, 89 assists) in 217 career AHL games spanning five seasons with Toronto, San Antonio and Chicago.
Schmaltz, 26, was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (25th overall) of the 2012 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut in 2017 with St. Louis and has five assists in 42 career NHL games.
Prior to turning pro, the Madison, Wisc. native played three seasons for the University of North Dakota where he scored 64 points (13 goals, 51 assists) in 125 career NCAA games. He was named a National Collegiate Hockey Conference second-team All-Star twice in his three collegiate seasons.
Schmaltz also played three seasons in the United States Hockey League before playing at North Dakota. He recorded 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists) in 110 USHL games and earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2011 and won the 2012 Clark Cup as USHL champion.
Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to action on Friday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. Fans can follow all of the live action of the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. ET.
