Anaheim Ducks Acquire Christian Djoos from Washington

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Christian Djoos from the Washington Capitals for right wing Daniel Sprong.

Djoos, 25 (8/6/94), has 4-20=24 points with a +23 rating and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 110 career NHL games with Washington. The 6-0, 180-pound defenseman helped the Capitals to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018, earning one assist in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Washington's seventh-round selection (195th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Djoos posted a +1 rating in two games with the Capitals this season. He spent the majority of the season with Hershey of the American Hockey League (AHL), collecting 5-27=32 points with a +8 rating in 42 games. Djoos led the Bears in assists and ranked eighth among AHL defensemen in assists and tied for 10th in points, while leading Hershey defensemen in scoring, goals and assists.

Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), collected 1-1=2 points in eight games with Anaheim this season. In 97 career NHL games, Sprong has 19-11=30 points and 10 PIM with the Ducks and Penguins. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong also earned 11-16=27 points in 27 games with the Gulls in 2019-20.

