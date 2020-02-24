Ottawa Recalls Balcers from Belleville

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Rudolfs Balcers from the Belleville Senators.

Balcers has 36 points (16 goals) in 33 games with Belleville this season. The Latvian has also added an assist in seven games with Ottawa.

The 22-year-old has 15 career NHL points in 43 games, all with the Sens. He had a 15-game point streak earlier this season with Belleville.

Belleville returns to action Wednesday when they host Laval. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.