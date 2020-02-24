Ottawa Recalls Balcers from Belleville
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Rudolfs Balcers from the Belleville Senators.
Balcers has 36 points (16 goals) in 33 games with Belleville this season. The Latvian has also added an assist in seven games with Ottawa.
The 22-year-old has 15 career NHL points in 43 games, all with the Sens. He had a 15-game point streak earlier this season with Belleville.
Belleville returns to action Wednesday when they host Laval. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020
- T.J. Brennan Returns to IceHogs in Trade for Nathan Noel - Rockford IceHogs
- Flames Assign Alexander Yelesin to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Balcers from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Red Wings Assign Lindstrom - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Acquire Janne Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson, Draft Pick from Carolina for Sami Vatanen - Binghamton Devils
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Joel Persson from Edmonton - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Assign Hill and Ness to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Acquire Schmaltz from Toronto - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Trade Forward Markus Hannikainen to Arizona Coyotes, Add Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Roster on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Acquire Goaltender Zane McIntyre from Vancouver - Binghamton Devils
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 24, 2020 - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Acquire Markus Hannikainen from Columbus - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Weekly: February 25 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Sonny Milano from Columbus - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Acquire Forward Daniel Sprong from Anaheim - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Christian Djoos from Washington - San Diego Gulls
- T.J. Brennan Traded to Chicago Blackhawks for Nathan Noel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Weekly, February 24-March 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Recall Charle-Edouard D'Astous from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Acquire Sixth-Round Selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Defenseman Emil Djuse - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Andrew Agozzino on Waivers - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Acquire D Emil Djuse from Dallas Stars - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Labrie Proud to Sign NHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Joel Farabee and Connor Bunnaman Return to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Flyers Trade Kyle Criscuolo to Anaheim Ducks - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Kyle Criscuolo and 2020 Fourth-Round Pick from Philadelphia - San Diego Gulls
- Flames Assign Buddy Robinson to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Jets and Moose Gender Equality Games Celebrate Females in Sport as Part of NHL's "This Is Hockey" - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Acquire F's Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen & D Chase Priskie from Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Weekly: February 24, 2020 - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Darcy Kuemper from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.