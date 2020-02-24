San Diego's Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Max Comtois has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 23, 2020.

Comtois recorded five goals - including three game-winners - and seven points in four games last week to help the Gulls stay in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race.

Last Monday, Comtois recorded a goal and an assist as San Diego erased a late two-goal deficit and earned a point with a 3-2 overtime loss at Stockton. On Wednesday, his goal was the difference in the Gulls' 3-2 win over the Heat, and on Friday he netted the winning goal in a 4-1 victory at Bakersfield. Then on Saturday, Comtois registered two goals and an assist for his first career three-point night, leading San Diego to a 6-3 win over San Jose.

With goals in five straight games, Comtois now has seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 24 AHL contests with San Diego this season, to go along with five goals and six assists in 29 NHL games with the parent Anaheim Ducks. The 21-year-old rookie from Longueuil, Que., was a second-round selection by the Ducks in the 2017 NHL Draft, and helped San Diego reach the Western Conference Finals in 2019 with nine points in 12 postseason games after concluding his junior career in the QMJHL.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Comtois will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Gulls home game.

