Joel Farabee and Connor Bunnaman Return to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forwards Connor Bunnaman and Joel Farabee to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Bunnaman, 21, has appeared in 24 games for Lehigh Valley this year and has scored four goals and one assist for five points. He originally made the Philadelphia Flyers out of training camp and made his NHL debut on October 4, 2019 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague. He has played a total of 21 games for the Flyers this season during two separate recalls and scored his first NHL goal on January 13 against the Boston Bruins. During his rookie season in 2018-19, Bunnaman scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists for 32 points in 62 games. He ranked second on the team in goals and led all Phantoms rookies in scoring.

A native of Guelph, Ontario, Bunnaman was drafted in the fourth round (#109) over 2016 NHL draft by the Flyers after playing four seasons in the OHL for the Kitchener Rangers. He served as the Rangers captain in 2017-18 and totaled 155 points on 90 goals and 65 assists in 265 career games for Kitchener.

Farabee, 19, is playing in his first full season of professional hockey and has played in four games for Lehigh Valley this season and has tallied a point in every game he has appeared in with three goals and one assist. He made his pro debut on October 11, 2019 and scored a highlight reel goal against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Farabee has notched a point in every game he's played for the Phantoms. He was recalled by the Flyers on October 20 and made his NHL debut October 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Farabee has played 49 games for Philadelphia this season and has registered seven goals and nine assists for 13 points and 39 penalty minutes.

A native of Cicero, New York, Farabee was drafted in the first round (#18 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to turning pro, he played a year of college hockey for the University of Boston. In 37 games for the Terriers during their 2018-19 season, He totaled 36 points including 17 goals and 19 assists. Farabee also spent time on the U.S National Development Team where he was a part of a gold medal winning team at the 2017 World U18 Championships in Slovakia. He was also a part of two silver medal winning teams at the 2018 World U18 Championships in Russia and the 2019 World Junior Championships in Canada.

Both players are expected to be available for the Phantoms this weekend against the Charlotte Checkers at PPL Center as we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the 1980 Olympic Team.

