Dallas Stars Acquire Sixth-Round Selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Defenseman Emil Djuse

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars defenseman Emil Djuse

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars defenseman Emil Djuse(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired Buffalo's sixth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Emil Djuse.

Djuse, 26, has recorded 29 points (4-2529) in 48 games with the Texas Stars. Djuse is tied for 10th among AHL defensemen and leads all Texas skaters with 25 assists, while he ranks third on the Stars and leads team blueliners with 29 points in 2019-20.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Skelleftea, Sweden was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on April 29, 2019.

The Stars return for a three-game week against Rockford and Grand Rapids beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.