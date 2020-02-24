Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Cameron Gaunce to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Gaunce, 29, has played in three games with the Lightning this season, posting a goal and four points to go along with a plus-2 rating. He recorded a pair of assists on Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes, his second career multi-point game. Gaunce has recorded a point in each of the three games he's skated in with the Bolts. The Sudbury, Ontario native has now appeared in 37 career NHL games, recording three goals and nine points.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman has appeared in 47 games with the Crunch this season, posting four goals and 28 points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. Gaunce ranks tied for first on the Crunch among defensemen for points and is first for assists. He represented the Crunch at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic last month in Ontario, California.

Gaunce was originally drafted by Colorado in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft.

