Devils Acquire Janne Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson, Draft Pick from Carolina for Sami Vatanen

BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Janne Kuokkanen, defenseman Fredrik Claesson, and a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Sami Vatanen.

Kuokkanen, 21, led the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers this season with 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) in 52 games. Last season, Kuokkanen was an AHL All Star with 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 48 games and helped the Checkers win the Calder Cup Championship. In 160 regular-season AHL games, the Oulunsalo, FIN native has 35 goals and 85 assists for 120 points. Kuokkanen has also played in 11 National Hockey League games with Carolina and was their second-round draft pick (43rd overall) in 2016.

Claesson, 27, has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 47 games played with the Checkers this season. The Stockholm, SWE native got his professional career started with the Senators organization and played in Binghamton from 2012 to 2017. Claesson has 89 points (16 goals, 73 assists) in 332 AHL regular-season games and 26 points in 150 NHL regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers. Claesson is a fifth-round (126th overall) draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2011.

