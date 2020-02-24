Anaheim Ducks Acquire Sonny Milano from Columbus

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired left wing Sonny Milano from the Columbus Blue Jackets for center Devin Shore.

Milano, 23 (5/12/96), owns 20-22=42 points with 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 116 career NHL games. Selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Milano collected 5-13=18 points and 22 PIM in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

A native of Massapequa, NY, Milano has represented Team USA at several international tournaments, including the 2018 World Championship, posting 1-1=2 points in eight tournament games. He also helped the U.S. to gold at the 2014 Under-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2016 Under-16 World Championship, earning 1-7=8 points in seven contests.

Shore, 25 (7/19/94), earned 4-6=10 points with eight PIM in 39 games with the Ducks this season. Acquired from Dallas in exchange for Andrew Cogliano Jan. 14, 2019, Shore has 38-66=104 points with 49 PIM in 282 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.