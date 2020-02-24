Anaheim Ducks Acquire Sonny Milano from Columbus
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired left wing Sonny Milano from the Columbus Blue Jackets for center Devin Shore.
Milano, 23 (5/12/96), owns 20-22=42 points with 32 penalty minutes (PIM) in 116 career NHL games. Selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Milano collected 5-13=18 points and 22 PIM in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season.
A native of Massapequa, NY, Milano has represented Team USA at several international tournaments, including the 2018 World Championship, posting 1-1=2 points in eight tournament games. He also helped the U.S. to gold at the 2014 Under-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2016 Under-16 World Championship, earning 1-7=8 points in seven contests.
Shore, 25 (7/19/94), earned 4-6=10 points with eight PIM in 39 games with the Ducks this season. Acquired from Dallas in exchange for Andrew Cogliano Jan. 14, 2019, Shore has 38-66=104 points with 49 PIM in 282 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas.
