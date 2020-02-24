Anaheim Ducks Acquire Kyle Criscuolo and 2020 Fourth-Round Pick from Philadelphia

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired center Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers for center Derek Grant.

Criscuolo, 27 (5/5/92), has appeared in nine career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres. The 5-9, 180-pound center has also collected 46-73=119 points with a +31 rating and 76 penalty minutes (PIM) in 214 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Lehigh Valley (2019-20), Rochester (2017-19) and Grand Rapids (2015-17). Criscuolo won the Calder Cup championship in 2017 with Grand Rapids and has picked up 6-4=10 points with a +1 rating and 16 PIM in 25 career AHL playoff games.

A native of Southampton, NJ, Criscuolo recorded 8-16=24 points with a +12 rating and 14 PIM in 40 games with Lehigh Valley this season. Criscuolo led the Phantoms in plus/minus, ranked second in shots on goal (89), and third in points-per-game (0.60) and assists at the time of his acquisition by Anaheim. He also spent for seasons at Harvard University (2012-16), collecting 53-60=113 points with a +42 rating and 46 PIM in 124 NCAA games.

Grant, 29 (4/20/90), earned 14-6=20 points with 28 PIM in 49 games with the Ducks this season. Grant is currently tied for fourth in the NHL in shorthanded goals (3) and tied for sixth in shorthanded points (3-1=4). Acquired from Pittsburgh for Joseph Blandisi Jan. 16, 2019, Grant also ranked third among Anaheim leaders in goals (14) at the time of the trade. The 6-3, 206-pound center has registered 30-35=65 points with 83 PIM in 257 career NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Nashville, Calgary and Ottawa.

