Roadrunners Weekly: February 25

CURRENT RECORD:

31-17-1-2 - 65 Points

(T-1st- Pacific Division, 4th- Western Conference, 9th- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Wednesday vs. San Diego - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Friday at Ontario - 8 p.m. (Toyota Arena)

Sunday vs. Bakersfield - 6 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

6-3 Loss at San Jose (Monday)

3-2 Overtime Win vs. Stockton (Friday)

4-1 Loss vs. Stockton (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Monday night in San Jose forward Hudson Fasching had a pair of goals, his 17th and 18th of the season. That mark now places him second on the team, only behind Burke.

With an assist Friday night Brayden Burke became just the third Roadrunner in four years of play to reach 50 points in a single season. The second-year pro leads all Pacific Division skaters with his 21 goals and 29 assists.

Michael Bunting scored the overtime winner Friday night for Tucson, securing Tucson's 31st win of the season. The fourth-year forward now ranks 14thamong all league scorers with 44 points.

Saturday NHL All-Star Darcy Kuemper made a conditioning loan start with the Roadrunners as he works his way back to the Arizona Coyotes from injury. The ninth goaltender used this season by the team made 26 stops on 28 shots.

THEY SAID IT:

"Every point matters now. We're coming down the back stretch and being able to play in key games, to play in key moments, that stuff is all extremely important and we need to understand that."

- Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady following Saturday night's contest.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners practiced Monday at Tucson Arena and will do the same Tuesday ahead of their meeting with San Diego Wednesday. They'll then travel to California for a weekend series against Ontario and Bakersfield.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

$2 Hot Dog Wednesday - Wednesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

Like every Wednesday this season, $2 hot dogs!

$12 group tickets are available as well.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts. Arizona will take on Florida Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Glendale and Saturday the Buffalo Sabres come to town for a 6 p.m. puck drop.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper was recalled by the Coyotes on Sunday after his successful rehab start over the weekend in Tucson. By playing in the game Kuemper became the 33rd player in the four-year affiliation between the Coyotes and Roadrunners to play a game for both teams.

