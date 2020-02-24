Monsters Weekly: February 24, 2020

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





The Cleveland Monsters picked up two points in the standings on Saturday night after defeating the Rochester Americans 3-2 in overtime. Rookie Trey Fix-Wolansky contributed three points to the game with one goal and two assists marking a personal best multi-point record. Forward Sam Vigneault notched the game-winning tally at 1:35 of overtime while Markus Hannikainen added a goal to complete a four-point weekend after posting three points (2G, 1A) on Friday against the Syracuse Crunch. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo joined the Cleveland Monsters for a conditioning stint playing in his first game since returning from a knee injury and stopped 32 shots in the victory.

The Cleveland Monsters host the Belleville Senators this weekend kicking off the homestand with WWE Night on Friday, February 28th, followed by a Leap Day matchup on Saturday, February 29th. The first 10,000 fans on Friday will receive a WWE Championship Belt Fanny Pack while Jerry 'The King' Lawler will be making a special appearance at the game. This weekend's games marks the final meeting between the two teams in 2019-20 with the Monsters currently holding a 1-1-0-0 record against the Senators this season and a 6-4-0-0 record in franchise history.

