Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls left wing Max Comtois has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 23, 2020.
Comtois, 21 (1/8/99), recorded five goals (5-2=7), including three game-winners, in four games last week to help the Gulls stay in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race.
Last Monday, Comtois recorded a goal and assist as San Diego erased a late two-goal deficit and earned a point with a 3-2 overtime loss at Stockton. On Wednesday, his goal was the difference in the Gulls' 3-2 win over the Heat, and on Friday he netted the winning goal in a 4-1 victory at Bakersfield. Then on Saturday, Comtois registered two goals and an assist for his first career three-point night, leading San Diego to a 6-3 win over San Jose.
Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois has currently scored goals in five straight games (6-2=8), a Gulls rookie record for goals in consecutive games and tied for the third-longest goal streak in club history.
A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Comtois has recorded 7-13=20 points in 24 AHL contests with San Diego this season in addition to 5-6=11 points in 29 National Hockey League games with Anaheim. The 6-2, 215-pound forward helped San Diego reach the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019, scoring 5-4=9 points in 12 postseason games.
In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Comtois will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Gulls home game.
