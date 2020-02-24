Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls left wing Max Comtois has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 23, 2020.

Comtois, 21 (1/8/99), recorded five goals (5-2=7), including three game-winners, in four games last week to help the Gulls stay in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race.

Last Monday, Comtois recorded a goal and assist as San Diego erased a late two-goal deficit and earned a point with a 3-2 overtime loss at Stockton. On Wednesday, his goal was the difference in the Gulls' 3-2 win over the Heat, and on Friday he netted the winning goal in a 4-1 victory at Bakersfield. Then on Saturday, Comtois registered two goals and an assist for his first career three-point night, leading San Diego to a 6-3 win over San Jose.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois has currently scored goals in five straight games (6-2=8), a Gulls rookie record for goals in consecutive games and tied for the third-longest goal streak in club history.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Comtois has recorded 7-13=20 points in 24 AHL contests with San Diego this season in addition to 5-6=11 points in 29 National Hockey League games with Anaheim. The 6-2, 215-pound forward helped San Diego reach the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019, scoring 5-4=9 points in 12 postseason games.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Comtois will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Gulls home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.