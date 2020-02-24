Goaltender Hunter Miska Reassigned to Eagles

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Hunter Miska has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Miska is 13-5-3 this season with the Eagles, notching a 2.62 goals-against average, a .919 save-percentage and one shutout.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, February 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

