Griffins Recall Charle-Edouard D'Astous from Toledo
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday recalled defenseman Charle-Ãdouard D'Astous (sharl ed-WHARD das-TOU) from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
In his rookie campaign, D'Astous, 21, leads Toledo's defensemen with 22 points and 19 assists in 46 games while also showing a plus-nine rating and 50 penalty minutes. He was signed to a two-year contract by Grand Rapids on April 29, 2019.
A 6-foot-2, 204-pound blueliner, D'Astous spent the last four seasons (2015-19) with the Rimouski Océanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, logging 181 points (49-132-181), a plus-47 rating and 268 PIM in 244 regular season games. In 28 playoff contests, he showed 23 points (2-21-23), a plus-four rating and 32 PIM.
During his final season in 2018-19, the Rimouski, Quebec, native took home the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the league's Defenseman of the Year while also capturing First All-Star Team honors after he led all QMJHL defensemen in points (14-52-66) and assists (52) in 55 games. D'Astous served as Rimouski's captain and was also recognized as the QMJHL's Humanitarian of the Year. In 2017-18, he was named to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team after ranking seventh among league defensemen with 56 points (18-38-56) in 59 games.
The Griffins (26-24-3-4) will travel to San Antonio to begin a four-game road trip on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous
(Sam Iannamico/Griffins)
