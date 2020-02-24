T.J. Brennan Returns to IceHogs in Trade for Nathan Noel

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired defenseman T.J. Brennan from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Nathan Noel. Brennan has an AAV of $675,000 and is signed through the 2019-2020 season. He will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League for his second stint with the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate.

Brennan first spent time with the IceHogs during the 2014-15 season when he contributed nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points across 54 games before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 26, 2015. The two-time Eddie Shore Award recipient as the AHL's top defenseman was named an AHL All-Star five straight seasons from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The veteran defenseman has appeared in 28 contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League this season, recording one goal and seven assists. He's appeared in 230 games with the Phantoms since 2016, recording 156 points (44G, 112A). In 673 career AHL games, the Moorestown, New Jersey native has tallied 475 points (157G, 318A) with Lehigh, Toronto, Rockford, Rochester and Portland.

Originally drafted in the second round (31st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft by Buffalo, Brennan has appeared in 53 career NHL games with Buffalo, Toronto and Florida, notching five goals and eight assists. He set career highs in games played (29), goals (3), assists (7) and points (10) during the 2012-13 season with Buffalo and Florida.

Going the other way, Noel was drafted in the fourth round (113th overall) by the Blackhawks of the 2016 NHL Draft. He's recorded six goals and 11 assists with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL this season and has skated in eight games with Rockford. In total, the St. John's, Newfoundland native has scored three goals and added four assists for seven points across 71 career AHL contests.

