Flyers Trade Kyle Criscuolo to Anaheim Ducks

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced today that they acquired center Derek Grant from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Criscuolo, a native of Southampton, New Jersey was in his first season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and tallied 24 points in 40 games with eight goals and 16 assists and was a +12. He currently ranks tied for fourth on the Phantoms in points this season and is third in assists. He spent the 2018-19 season with the Rochester Americans, posting 20 points on six goals and 14 assists while only playing 43 games due to injuries. The 5-foot-9 forward has played 214 games in the AHL with Rochester, Grand Rapids and the Lehigh Valley and helped the Grand Rapids Griffins win the 2016-17 Calder Cup, posting nine points in 19 playoff games.

Criscuolo, 27, played four seasons at Harvard University prior to turning pro, and won an ECAC Championship during his junior year. He was named the ECAC Student-Athlete of the year in 2014-15 and 2015-16, as well as the ECAC Second All-Star team.

Grant, 29, will join the Philadelphia Flyers after playing 49 games with the Anaheim Ducks this season. He has totaled 20 points on 14 goals and 6 assists and 28 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2 forward has played 257 career NHL games, spending time with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks. He has posted 30 goals and 35 assists for 65 points.

A native of Abbotsford, BC, Grant has played 320 career AHL games with the Binghamton Senators, Stockton Heat, Rochester Americans and most recently playing five games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2018-19. He has tallied 185 points with 102 goals and 83 assists and 202 penalty minutes. Grant was oringially drafted in the fourth round (#119) of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

