Red Wings Assign Lindstrom

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lindstrom became the 184th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit on Feb. 6 at Buffalo. The 21-year-old has skated in 10 games for the Red Wings and totaled 10 penalty minutes while averaging 16:20 of ice time. In 45 appearances for Grand Rapids, Lindstrom has notched five assists and 26 PIM.

He was selected in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Drafty by Detroit.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound blueliner helped Frolunda win the Swedish Hockey League championship during the 2018-19 campaign after posting six points (3-3-6) and 50 PIM in 40 regular season games and skating in six postseason contests.

A native of Ostervala, Sweden, Lindstrom spent four seasons (2014-18) developing in Almtuna's system. He suited up in 87 games with Almtuna IS from 2016-18 in Sweden's second-tier league and totaled 23 points (8-15-23) and 60 PIM while also recording 14 points (6-8-14) in nine games in the Swedish under-20 junior league from 2015-17 and compiling 51 points (20-31-51) in 59 games in the under-18 circuit from 2014-16.

Lindstrom helped Sweden win the silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and he also represented his country at the 2017 IIHF Five Nations Tournament. The Griffins (26-24-3-4) will travel to San Antonio to begin a four-game road trip on Friday at 8 p.m. EST. Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. ï»¿ ï»¿ï»¿Photo by Getty Images

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.