Flames Assign Alexander Yelesin to Stockton
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned defenseman Alexander Yelesin to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Check out the Stockton Heat Statistics
