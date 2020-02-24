NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Flames Assign Alexander Yelesin to Stockton

February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned defenseman Alexander Yelesin to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
