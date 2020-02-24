Sens Trade for Baptiste

The Belleville Senators have acquired forward Nick Baptiste from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for defenceman Miles Gendron.

Baptiste has played 29 games for the Marlies this year, tallying three goals and nine points. The Ottawa native has played in 259 career AHL games amassing 125 points (62 goals) with Toronto, Rochester and Milwaukee.

The 24-year-old winger has also played in 47 NHL games, all with Buffalo, where he's tallied seven goals and 10 points.

Belleville returns to action Wednesday when they host Laval. Tickets are available.

