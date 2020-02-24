Anaheim Ducks Claim Andrew Agozzino on Waivers
February 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed left wing Andrew Agozzino on waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Agozzino, 29 (1/3/91), recorded 1-6=7 points with a +2 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Colorado. The 5-10, 187-pound forward has also posted 160-225=385 points with a +10 rating and 448 PIM in 504 career American Hockey League (AHL) games.
Signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh July 1, 2019, Agozzino picked up two assists and four PIM in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season. Agozzino opened the 2019-20 campaign with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), collecting 14-19=33 points with a +5 rating and 28 PIM in 37 games. He led the AHL Penguins in points, ranked tied for second in goals, third in shots on goal (109) and tied for third in plus/minus.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2020
- Griffins Recall Charle-Edouard D'Astous from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Acquire Sixth-Round Selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Defenseman Emil Djuse - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Andrew Agozzino on Waivers - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Acquire D Emil Djuse from Dallas Stars - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Labrie Proud to Sign NHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Joel Farabee and Connor Bunnaman Return to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Max Comtois Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Flyers Trade Kyle Criscuolo to Anaheim Ducks - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Kyle Criscuolo and 2020 Fourth-Round Pick from Philadelphia - San Diego Gulls
- Flames Assign Buddy Robinson to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Jets and Moose Gender Equality Games Celebrate Females in Sport as Part of NHL's "This Is Hockey" - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Acquire F's Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen & D Chase Priskie from Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Weekly: February 24, 2020 - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Darcy Kuemper from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.