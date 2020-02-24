Anaheim Ducks Claim Andrew Agozzino on Waivers

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed left wing Andrew Agozzino on waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Agozzino, 29 (1/3/91), recorded 1-6=7 points with a +2 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Colorado. The 5-10, 187-pound forward has also posted 160-225=385 points with a +10 rating and 448 PIM in 504 career American Hockey League (AHL) games.

Signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh July 1, 2019, Agozzino picked up two assists and four PIM in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season. Agozzino opened the 2019-20 campaign with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), collecting 14-19=33 points with a +5 rating and 28 PIM in 37 games. He led the AHL Penguins in points, ranked tied for second in goals, third in shots on goal (109) and tied for third in plus/minus.

