LAFC vs. Club América: Preseason

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







LAFC closed out their preseason on a high note, beating LIGA MX powerhouse Club América 2-1 at BMO Stadium

Denis Bouanga and homegrown Nathan Ordaz netted the goals for the Black & Gold, who looked impressive a week before making their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup debut at the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 18.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #lafc #goals #lafc

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.