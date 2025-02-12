LAFC vs. Club América: Preseason
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
LAFC closed out their preseason on a high note, beating LIGA MX powerhouse Club América 2-1 at BMO Stadium
Denis Bouanga and homegrown Nathan Ordaz netted the goals for the Black & Gold, who looked impressive a week before making their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup debut at the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 18.
