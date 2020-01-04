Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (17-19-0-0) lost a 1-0 decision against the Colorado Eagles (18-10-2-1) on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

The Moose tested Colorado's goaltender Adam Werner in registering 11 shots on net in the first period compared to the Eagles three. Midway through the frame, Jacob MacDonald saw the best opportunity to find the back of the net for the Eagles however Eric Comrie denied the defenceman to keep the game scoreless.

During the second period, Manitoba successfully killed off all three of Colorado's power play opportunities to keep the score blanked. Midway through the second, Kristian Reichel had a breakaway opportunity to find the equalizer for Manitoba but was unable to get the puck past Werner. With less than four minutes remaining in the frame, Shane Bowers found Colin Campbell who netted the one timer to give Colorado the 1-0 lead.

With six minutes gone in the third, the Moose saw their best chance of the period as JC Lipon found Leon Gawanke wide open in the slot for a one-timer however he was unable to capitalize. Werner stopped all 30 of the shots he faced to lead the Eagles to the 1-0 victory.

Quick Hits

Eric Comrie made his first start for the Moose in the 2019-20 campaign

Rookie defenceman Leon Gawanke led the Moose with six shots What's Next?

The Moose host the Colorado Eagles for Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. T-shirts and lightsabers are available for purchase at the game for $25 and $20 respectively with proceeds going to the Children's Wish Foundation. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.